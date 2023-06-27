Blu Boys fall to Singapore, Japan in Asia Cup

The RP Blu Boys endured a tough Day 2 in the Men's Softball Asia Cup, Monday in Kochi, Japan.

The team had opened the tournament on a strong note with twin victories over India and Chinese-Taipei on Sunday.

But they absorbed a 9-5 defeat to Singapore and a 6-0 loss to Japan on Monday.

"It was undoubtedly a challenging turn of events for us and the team," said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) President Jean Henri Lhuillier.

"We remain hopeful and are now more determined than ever to bounce back from these setbacks and secure victories in our upcoming matches," he added.

The Blu Boys are playing Hong Kong as of press time.

The team is composed of John Israel Antonio, Jerome Bacarisas, Leo Barredo, Denmark Bathan, Melvin De Castro, Lyonas De Leon, Juliuz Dela Cruz, Mark Janzen Gaspi, Francis Generoso, John Norwen Lucas, Efril Ian Mercado, Micheal Pagkaliwagan, Reagan Parco, Gerone Riparir, Justine John Rosales, and Kenneth Torres with Jasper Cabrera and Isidro Abella as coaches. -- By Marlon Bernardino.

