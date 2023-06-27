Gilas guard Janine Pontejos puts up a shot against Japan in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, June 27, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. FIBA Asia.

Gilas Pilipinas Women's coach Pat Aquino had no complaints about the effort shown by his team even after they suffered a huge loss against Japan in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023, Tuesday afternoon in Sydney, Australia.

The Gilas Women couldn't sustain a fine start and wound up losing big, 95-57, against the defending champions of the tournament.

"I'm happy, we came out good this time, not as flat as yesterday," said Aquino, referring to their 105-34 loss to Australia where they fell behind 30-7 after the opening period and never recovered.

This time around, the Philippines trailed 11-9 midway through the first quarter before Japan pulled away. The Gilas Women went toe-to-toe with Japan in the next two quarters, before running out of gas in the fourth period where they were out-scored, 29-9.

"It's a tough team to beat. They're aiming for a sixth straight FIBA Asia championship, and I think Japan is a great team," said Aquino. "We just happened to be on the wrong side. But we're happy, I'm happy with the game, and hopefully we continue to get stronger each day."

"For me, it's a good game for us, because we did our best," added Gilas guard Janine Pontejos, who had 11 points in the defeat.

Aquino hailed the fighting spirit shown by the Gilas Women despite falling behind by a big margin, although he also acknowledged that they lost a bit of their focus and aggressiveness as the game progressed.

Still, that they kept competing against such a powerhouse squad is a reason to be proud, said Aquino.

"We did our best, and I think they played well as a group, and nobody just bowed their heads [despite Japan being] on a lead, such a big lead," he pointed out. "They kept on fighting and competing, and that's what we aim for right now. Again, it's a good game for us."

"We have to really maintain that energy, to maintain our focus on the things that we have to do," he also said.

The Gilas Women will conclude their group phase schedule Wednesday against Chinese Taipei.