Vermosa to stage multi-level run on July 3

Vermosa is staging a multi-level run within its 750-hectare property in Imus, Cavite this weekend.

Dubbed Green Run, it will take place on July 3, Sunday, with 21K, 10K, 5K and 3K distance categories.

It is open to elite athletes, fun runners, fitness enthusiasts, athletes in training, weekend athletes, families, and just about anyone who is eager to run.

Vermosa, is home to the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, a professionally managed sports facility that has already hosted various national and international sports events in the past.

Vermosa has partnered with Pinoy Fitness, the running, fitness and multisport event organizer, to conduct the run.

Participating runners will get a a medal created by artist Cynthia Bauzon-Arre of Forest Foundation Philippines.

Proceeds of the run will go to Haribon Foundation’s Adopt-a-Seedling Program.