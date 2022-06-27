PH shooters bag 2 golds in Extreme Euro Open

(L-R) Second-placer Josef Rakusan, first-placer Kahlil Viray, and third-placer Gaston Vallerga pose after the standard division competition of the 2022 Extreme Euro Open. Handout photo.

The Philippines' top shooters brought home eight medals -- including two golds -- at the recently-concluded 2022 Extreme Euro Open, held in Hodonice, Czech Republic.

Kahlil Adrian Viray, the 2017 junior world shoot champion, ruled the standard division with 2649 match points. He outshone Josef Rakusan, the 2018 European champion, as well as Latin American champion Gaston Vallerga who had 2303 and 2291 match points, respectively.

Also winning gold is Alfredo Catalan Jr., who topped the classic division with 2481 match points, just ahead of European IPSC champion Robert Cernigoj Cesar who had 2438 points.

Another Filipino, Thomas de Luzuriaga, completed the podium in the classic division with 2388 match points.

Meanwhile, Edcel Gino and Riza Vidallon landed strong second place finishes in the production optics division and ladies category, respectively.

Adding to the Philippines' haul were Genesis Pible, Evelyn Woods and Perlita Salvador, who took bronzes in the standard, production and pistol caliber carbine division, respectively.

The event saw 1,032 participants from 52 countries.