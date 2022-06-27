PBA 3x3: Purefoods secures Top 4 spot in grand finals

The Purefoods TJ Titans celebrate after their victory in Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- After their stunning triumph in Leg 6, the Purefoods TJ Titans are now assured of a spot in the Top 4 of the PBA 3x3 third conference grand finals.

The TJ Titans are seeded third, joining top-seed TNT, No. 2 Meralco, and No. 4 San Miguel Beer.

The Titans earned 100 tour points in winning the sixth leg, where they stunned the Tropang GIGA, 20-16, in the final. They finished with 354 points in the overall team standings.

TNT ran away with the top seed, compiling a total of 500 points after winning the first, third, and fourth legs while finishing second in the fifth and sixth legs.

The Bolts, which won Leg 2, had 375 points, while San Miguel notched 318 points on the strength of their triumph in Leg 5.

All four teams are assured of quarterfinal spots in the grand finals of the third conference, which will take place on Sunday at Robinsons Place Manila.

Also qualifying for the grand finals but still needing to go through the elimination phase are: No. 5 Cavitex Braves (298), No. 6 Platinum Karaoke (295), No. 7 Terrafirma (244), No. 8 Limitless App (243), No. 9 Barangay Ginebra (230) and No. 10 Sista Super Sealers (171).

Second conference champion Pioneer Pro Tibay missed out on the ultimate battle after finishing outside the Top 10 at No. 11 with 117 points.

Pioneer was joined in the exits by Master Sardines (105), NorthPort (95) and Zamboanga Valientes (81).

At stake in the grand finals is the top prize of P750,000 to the champion, with the runner-up receiving P250,000 and the third-placer getting P100,000.