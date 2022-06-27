Italy sweeps China to close VNL's Quezon City leg

Italy closed out the Quezon City leg of the VNL by beating China in straight sets. Photo courtesy of Volleyball World

MANILA, Philippines -- Italy wrapped up Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) by sweeping China, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19, on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

Daniele Lavia had three service aces and three blocks to finish with 22 points to go with four receptions, while Giulio Pinali contributed 15 points, including two aces, and six digs for the Italians.

Italy's only loss in Quezon City came against Japan in a five-set thriller, and the European champions are now looking forward to improving its performance in Week 3 where they will play in Gdansk, Poland.

Italy, which improved to 6-2, will also host the men's final next month.

"I'm proud of my team and we will focus on the next games," said captain-setter Simone Giannelli, who also tallied three blocks. "It was a good atmosphere. We are happy because we won."

He believes that their defeat against the crowd-favorite Japanese will help them in the long run, saying: "We made a lot of mistakes. We have to grow together."

Zhang Guanhua had 11 points, while Zhang Jingyin also tallied 11 kills to go with six receptions for China, which dropped to 2-6 in the competition.