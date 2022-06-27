EASL member leagues arrive for inaugural draw

The East Asia Super League will start on October 12. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Representatives of the five leagues seeing action in the 2022-23 East Asia Super League (EASL) will be in attendance for the inaugural draw of lots Tuesday at the Shangri-La Fort Manila.

The PBA Board led by chairman Ricky Vargas along with commissioner Willie Marcial join their counterparts from the Japan B League, Korean Basketball League (KBL), PLeague+, and the Bay Area Dragons of Greater China in the first major activity of the regional league set for an early October launch.

Seoul SK Knights and Anyang KGC earn the rights to represent the KBL in the EASL, the B. League will have Utsonomiya Brex and Ryukyu Golden Kings, the Dragons will carry the fight for Greater China, while still to be determined are teams from the PBA and the PLeague+.

The champion team and runner up in the ongoing Philippine Cup are going to represent the PBA in the home-and-away tournament, while it’s either the Taipei Fubon Braves and Hsinchu JKO Lioneers for the PLeague+, whose best-of-seven title series is ongoing.

The process of the draw will have each domestic league to be given the right to choose the side during the coin flip, and the winner being placed in Group A and the other in Group B.

The PBA and PLeague+ will be given their respective designations during the draw.

Prior to the draw, the EASL is going to hold its first-ever Advisory Board meeting, with Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua representing the PBA.

The EASL format will have the eight teams being divided into two groups of four, and will play home-and-away games within its group or a total of six matches per team.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the semis, and the two surviving clubs fighting for the championship and the $1-million prize money at stake.