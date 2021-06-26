Why Pacquiao trains, jogs late at night and sleeps in daytime

One of the earliest adjustments Manny Pacquiao has made to prepare for the Errol Spence Jr. fight was to change his sleep pattern.

Pacquiao acknowledged in an interview on the "Power & Play" podcast that he has already changed his sleeping habits ,so it will be easier for him when he flies to the US for the more intensive part of training at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

"Nag-a-adjust na ako, paggising ko, 9 ng gabi ako gumigising. Kasi 9 p.m. dito ay 6 a.m. sa Amerika. Nagja-jogging na ako pagkatapos kumakain na ako," said the Filipino champion.

"'Pag araw natutulog ako dito, sa gabi ako nagtetraining . . . Wala nang jetlag."

Pacquiao is due to fight the undefeated American on August 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

He is set to leave for the US early in July for a month's worth of training.

"Ngayong July 3 (lilipad na ako) kaya nag-a-adjust na," said Pacquiao.

When asked if the Spence bout will serve as his retirement fight, Pacquiao is noncommittal.

"Ang masasabi ko lang it's hard to tell right now. It could be or there's more fights after this. One fight at a time. Pwedeng ito na o meron pa," he said.

Pacquiao is currently training with his best friend and coach Buboy Fernandez in General Santos City. He is scheduled to fly to the US on July 3.

