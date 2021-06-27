PVL to open first professional season on July 17

Creamline is one of 12 teams that will compete in the PVL's inaugural season as a professional league. File photo

MANILA - The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will open its highly-anticipated first professional season in a bubble in Laoag, Ilocos Norte on July 17.

PVL President Ricky Palou confirmed the development on Sunday, as the league gears up for its opening after several delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league, which turned professional in November 2020, initially planned to start its Open Conference in May in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna. However, those plans had to be shelved after the government imposed stricter quarantine measures in NCR Plus due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The PVL is now expected to hold its games at the Laoag Centennial Arena.

According to Palou, the schedule for the conference is still being prepared.

Twelve teams will compete in the PVL's first season as a professional outfit: BaliPure, Perlas, Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho, Cignal HD, Creamline, F2 Logistics, PetroGazz, Philippine Army, PLDT Home Fibr, Sta. Lucia, and UAC Power Hitters.

The PVL had welcomed several teams from the Philippine Superliga earlier this year.

While NCR Plus remains under general community quarantine until the end of the month, several teams have set up bubble training camps in different areas.

PLDT trained in Tagaytay in May, while Perlas headed to Baguio. Cignal HD and F2 Logistics trained in Batangas, while BaliPure set up its camp in San Fernando, Pampanga.

