Pacquiao jabs at Mayweather: I fight out of passion, not just for money

Manny Pacquiao fired back at rival Floyd Mayweather Jr., who said the Filipino boxing legend remained active only for the paycheck.

Although he did not mention Mayweather's name, Pacquiao pointed out he is very much unlike a certain fighter who settles to fight a "YouTuber."

"Hindi naman ako katulad ng iba dyan na pera-pera lang . . . Kahit hindi boxer ang kalaban hinahamon para lang may pera. Ako kasi gusto ko 'yung fight fight talaga to challenge the best," Pacquiao said in an interview on Noli Eala's "Power & Play" podcast.

Mayweather, who has retired from pro boxing, has been accepting exhibition matches. Most recently, he fought YouTuber Logan Paul.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, will fight Errol Spence Jr., an undefeated American champion 11 years younger than him.

The fighting senator said he will need to be in his best shape to defeat a heavy-handed southpaw such as Spence.

"Kelangan lang dito talaga stamina at lakas ng katawan mo. Itong fighter na ito, you expect more action in the ring," Pacquiao said.

This, he said, is proof that he wanted to challenge himself despite being 42 years old.

"Kung pera-pera ang habol ko, kumuha na ko ng pipitsugin na hindi boksingero," said Pacquiao. "Kung pera ang habol ko kung kukuha ako ng undefeated mahihirapan pa ako. This is a real fight."

"Sanay ako na gusto ko yung tinatalo ko yung undefeated, tapos nakakapagdala ako ng karangalan. Iyon ang maganda roon."

