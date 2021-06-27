Margie Didal seeks consistency in training camp ahead of Tokyo

Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal and her coaches will leave for Los Angeles in early July, where she seeks to fine-tune her tricks and gain consistency ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Didal, 22, qualified to the Tokyo Games after advancing to the semifinal phase of the Street World Championships in Rome, Italy earlier this month.

"Ito 'yung inaantay ng lahat, and we've been preparing for the past three years. I'm just really excited about it," Didal said in a media conference recently.

While the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected Didal's preparations for the Summer Games, she is determined to be in peak form in Tokyo. The skateboarder is currently in her hometown of Cebu, but is already preparing for an intensive camp in Los Angeles.

"We only have less than a week to stay here in Cebu, just to see my family. We'll be back training for the Olympics," said Didal.

"I think three weeks is like, it's okay lang siya na period of time to train. Kasi 'pag na overtrain din, 'yung katawan kailangan din mag-recover," she added.

In Los Angeles, Didal will look to consistently land the tricks that she intends to perform in Tokyo. The women's street event will be held on July 26 at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

"For us skaters, we all skate everyday, and we only have to work, we only have to do it again and again in the different obstacles. Kasi 'yun 'yung consistency, 'yung kailangan, for skateboarding," Didal explained.

Her coach, Dani Bautista, said it will be crucial for them to find a skate park similar to the one in Tokyo.

"Margie has a bag of tricks, and it's just finding the right obstacle to do it in, for the course in the Tokyo Olympics," he said.

"So for our last training camp in LA, before Tokyo, that's what we're gonna be working on. We're gonna find the most, the obstacles closest to the course for the Tokyo Olympics," he added.

After their camp in LA, Didal and her coaches plan to fly to Tokyo on July 18, which will give them at least five days of practice before her competition.

