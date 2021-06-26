Gilas program not closing doors on PBA talent, coach Tab says

The PBA-backed Gilas Pilipinas. File/George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Coach Tab Baldwin said the Philippines men's national team remained open to adding PBA players into the pool for future tournaments.

Gilas, set to play at the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament starting June 30, will welcome anyone as long as he can commit his time to the program, Baldwin said.

"Everybody has to realize this is not a team yet. This is a pool of players," the coach said in an interview on "The Chasedown." "We select the roster to play in games whenever we have games facing us, confronting us."

"Whatever player is available at that time, as long as they make the time commitment that allows the coaching staff to build a chemistry with that group of players, then we're going to welcome them all the time in Philippine basketball."

The national team swept the Clark leg of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers even without a professional player in its lineup.

But Baldwin said the team's success was due to the lengthy preparation and the time availability of players.

"If they cannot make the time commitment then basically that undermines the strength of this program and that's the chemistry of the team. So I think everything hinges on that. It hinges on player availability," he said.

"Not just, 'Can you show up for a week?' Can you show up in meaningful time contribution to become part of the real roster?"

Baldwin said Gilas' recent successes was because of the team's understanding of the system.

"We're still focused on building a team, not just a group of individual players," he said.

