Boxing: Pacquiao camp hits back at Paradigm Sports after lawsuit



MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine Senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has vowed to fight the lawsuit filed against him by sports agency Paradigm Sports, which is seeking to stop his upcoming bout against American Errol Spence Jr.

The lawsuit filed by Audie Attar seeks to "recoup a $3.3 million advance" as well as injunction against Pacquiao's August 21 bout against Spence.

In a statement provided to ABS-CBN News, Pacquiao's lawyer Dale Kinsella said that the complaint filed by Paradigm Sports "is a frivolous effort to interfere with Manny Pacquiao's upcoming mega fight."

"It can and will fail for numerous reasons," Kinsella said.

"Moreover, had Manny Pacquiao known that Paradigm Sports appears to have had no intention of fulfilling its contractual obligations, he never would have entered into any relationship with them," he added.

Pacquiao signed with Paradigm Sports in February 2020, a move that put him in a position to face UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a mega-bout, as the Irish fighter is also represented by the agency. However, plans for that fight fizzled out when McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier last February.

The lawsuit by Paradigm Sports alleges that they were negotiating with the camp of Mikey Garcia for a bout with Pacquiao. But Pacquiao's associates -- namely Sean Gibbons and Winchell Campos -- instead "veered Pacquiao back to powerful boxing manager Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions."

Thus, Pacquiao agreed to a fight against Spence. Paradigm Sports claimed in its lawsuit that the situation affected them financially while their reputation as a sports agency also took a hit.

"Just when Paradigm was at the cusp of establishing itself as a major player in professional boxing, Pacquiao has left its reputation as a boxing representative in tatters," Paradigm Sports lawyer Judd Burnstein said.

Pacquiao's camp warned that they are prepared for a legal battle.

"Should this matter actually proceed beyond Friday's filing in a court of law, Mr. Pacquiao will vigorously defend this action, assert his own claims against Paradigm Sports, and seek to recover his attorney's fees as well," said Kinsella.

Pacquiao is currently in training for his fight against Spence, which marks his return to the ring after having last fought in June 2019 against Keith Thurman.

