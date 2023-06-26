UAAP: Norman Miguel back as NU head coach

NU head coach Norman Miguel. UAAP Media

MANILA -- Norman Miguel will once again call the shots for the National University Lady Bulldogs, the school announced on Monday.

Miguel previously coached the Lady Bulldogs in Season 81, taking over from Babes Castillo. He steered a rebuilding NU team to a 4-10 record that year, and a 2-0 start in Season 82 before their campaign was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He resigned in November 2020 but will now return to take over from Karl Dimaculangan. According to NU, Miguel will also coach their girls' volleyball team.

Dimaculangan led the Lady Bulldogs to a perfect 16-0 campaign in Season 84, where they ended a six-decade title drought in women's volleyball. They settled for a runner-up finish in Season 85, losing to De La Salle University in the best-of-3 Finals.

Miguel inherits an NU squad that has lost a handful of veterans to the Premier Volleyball League, though he will still have the prolific pair of Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon, as well as playmaker Camilla Lamina.