Mapua's Kem Sabsalon. Handout photo.

MANILA – Kem Sabsalon made the most of the opportunity and trust that was given to him by Mapua head coach Randy Alcantara and his staff in the Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt tournament.

The Mapua Cardinal repaid that trust by winning the whole thing, defeating Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Ruzzel Dominguez in the championship game, 7-5.

Not only that, but he also proved the decision for him to replace MC Cuenco to be worth it.

“Lagi lang nilang sinasabi sa akin na magtiwala sa sarili ko. Kayang kaya ko daw. Naglalaro nga kami ng one-on-one sa practice eh, wala naman pinagkaiba dito,” said Sabsalon, who also bagged a P20,000 cash prize for winning the tournament.

The Butuan native sank the game-winning shot in the extra period to become the fourth King of the Hardcourt in the annual Filoil Preseason Cup, cementing his name among the likes of College of St. Benilde's Prince Carlos, Colegio de San Juan de Letran's King Caralipio, and Arellano University's Niel Tolentino as the winners of the tournament.

That feat made Sabsalon give tribute to everyone who trusted him to represent the Intramuros-based squad.

“Binigay ito nila coach sa akin eh. Nagpapasalamat ako sa tiwala nila kaya sila yung naging inspiration ko sa bawat laro ko,” he said.