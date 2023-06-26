Handout

The Philippines successfully gained a podium finish at the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races on Sunday, June 25.

The Philippines Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) bagged a silver medal at the Shangri-La Group International Mixed Grand Championship, while also grabbing a bronze medal at the International Championship.

The two-day event, which was organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA), featured 160 dragon boat teams that included almost 4,000 athletesfrom around the world. It also featured a line-up of competitions in 17 titles.

Two Philippine teams represented the country in the tournament, and this win marked a glorious return for the squad after they took a break due to the pandemic.

"The Hong Kong Race would definitely be one for the books for the Philippines. Our paddlers were able to experience world-class dragon boat racing, in a world-class setting, officiated by international race officials. The organizers and staff were very accommodating and attentive to our needs. We dearly hope to race again in Hong Kong next year,” said Atty. Jay Pee Villanueva, president of the PDBF.