La Salle is eyeing a sweep of San Beda in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup Finals. PBA Images

MANILA -- EcoOil-La Salle will go for a sweep when it faces Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda in Game 2 of their best-of-three 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup finals series on Monday.

The Green Archers dominated the Red Lions in Game 1 for a 108-82 romp and a morale boosting 1-0 series advantage heading to the 3 p.m. encounter at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

But coach Gian Nazario, who was entrusted by Archers' head coach Topex Robinson to call the shots in the tournament, refused to underestimate San Beda.

"It's a best-of-three series so it does not put us anywhere, " Nazario cautioned. "We expect them (Red Lions) to be back. It boils down to the respect we have for San Beda coach Yuri (Escueta) and his team."

Notwithstanding their disappointing loss in Game 1, Escueta believes all is not loss for the Red Lions.

"We're one step behind but we know what we need to do. Sabi ko nga, even if we lose by a point or 28 points, it's just one game. We just have to start the game better in Game 2 with more energy and effort," said Escueta.