New streaming app to bring sports content to fans

MANILA – Pilipinas Live, Cignal TV’s new sports streaming app, is now available for fans who wish to enjoy different in-demand sporting events.

Cignal TV is set to bring live broadcasts, behind-the-scenes action, sports news and updates, interactive fan experiences, and other exclusive features.

One of Pilipinas Live’s first offerings is a thorough coverage of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) starting on June 27.

The league’s 11 local teams will be scattered into two groups, while the top two squads in each group will be advancing to the semifinals where they will be facing two foreign teams.

Pilipinas Live vows to bring sports content that will “allow users to embark on an unparalleled and personalized viewing journey,” giving them a complete game experience.

This includes commercial-free viewing, alongside extended pre- and post-game coverage.

Other features include multiple screen viewing options that will allow viewers to watch content from various camera angles and advanced interactive functions that will enable users to join discussions with hosts and special guests.

In addition, Pilipinas Live also vows to change the game of sports viewing in general, according to Jane Jimenez Basas, president and CEO of Cignal TV.

"Pilipinas Live was created to reshape the landscape of sports viewing. It offers the ultimate digital experience to Filipino sports enthusiasts wherever they may be. The innovation behind the app’s development and rollout represents our steadfast commitment to providing only the best to the Pinoy sports fan,” Basas said in a statement released Monday.

“It will also stream this year’s most anticipated basketball event, the FIBA World Cup 2023 which will feature the best teams around the world. With Pilipinas Live, you can watch not just all the games that will be played in the Philippines, but also all the games in Japan and Indonesia. Of course, fans of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) will also enjoy watching their favorite games on the streaming platform.”

For a limited time only, sports fans in the Philippines can avail of the introductory subscription for only P99 per month. Pilipinas Live is available on Google Play or the App Store.