La Salle guard Mark Nonoy goes for a shot against San Beda in Game 2 of the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Finals, June 26, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA – De La Salle University successfully defended its title after defeating San Beda University, 89-74, in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Finals on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Down by 11 in the first half, Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda was able to cut the deficit and gain a two-point lead towards the end of the second, 42-40, after a trey by JV Gallego with 17 seconds remaining in the quarter.

But Mark Nonoy answered back with his own triple, allowing EcoOil-La Salle to regain the lead at the end of the half, 43-42.

The Green Archers regained their focus in the third frame, out-scoring the Red Lions in the third, 27-16 after a 44-all deadlock early in the second half. This allowed the Taft-based squad to increase their lead to 15, 67-52, after a free throw made by Ben Philips at the 2:37 mark of the third.

A contested three-pointer by Evan Nelle extended La Salle’s lead to 16, 77-61, while a five-point swing coming from a Kevin Quiambao trey and a Mike Philips slam allowed the Green Archers to build an 18-point, 82-64 advantage at the 4:18 mark of the fourth.

Another Philips bucket once again widened the lead, 85-66, and that proved to be enough for EcoOil to bring home the D-League title for a second straight year.

This victory was a great bounce-back win for DLSU who previously fell to the UP Fighting Maroons in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup Finals last week.

Quiambao, who was hailed as the D-League MVP, showed his brilliance with a 26-point, 10-rebound game alongside six three-pointers, two assists, and a steal.

Backing him was Nelle who finished with 16 points, seven dimes, five boards, six steals, and a block against his former team. The pesky Nonoy contributed 14 markers with three boards, while Mike Philips was huge with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Yukien Andrada led San Beda with 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Damie Cuntapay and James Payosing scored 12 each.