La Salle forward Kevin Quiambao. PBA Images.



MANILA – De La Salle University star Kevin Quiambao was awarded as the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup MVP, Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Ahead of their finals matchup against Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda University, the 6-foot-7 Quiambao received the award, besting three other candidates.

The Gilas Pilipinas player received 419 votes, reigning over Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s Kurt Reyson who got 249 votes, Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda’s Jacob Cortez who received 225, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA’s Cyrus Nitura who got 107.

Prior to his finals game, the all-around Quiambao posted impressive numbers of 16.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 24 minutes of action per contest.