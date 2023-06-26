Fil-Am Camryn Bynum hopes to boost NFL's profile in PH

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (C) is takled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan (L) and Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (R) during the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, January 1, 2023. Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE.



MANILA -- Filipino-American NFL player Camryn Bynum has been in the Philippines since January, not only to trace back his roots, but also to help introduce the sport of American football to Filipinos.

Bynum, who plays safety for the Minnesota Vikings, came home for the first time in June 2022 to conduct relief operations in typhoon-struck Leyte.

His wife, Lalaine Haddad, is also from that province. They recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Boracay.

Bynum said doing outreach and community projects helped him to go full circle.

"We did it in Leyte, when a typhoon hit out there. As we were planning that, I was informed by my family that my great grandma, that was her exact city where we did our outreach -- Baybay, Leyte," said Bynum. "It was a God moment, honestly, to see how we planned the whole outreach and everything."

"I didn't know that my whole family was from out there."

Bynum wrapped up a two-day football camp on Sunday. The 24-year-old is hoping to bridge the gap between his sport and his Filipino heritage by introducing American football to the children in the communities they visit.

These camps also helped keep him in shape during the NFL offseason, and he also got the chance to meet players from different local clubs.

"I see how basketball has swept the country, and I love it," said Bynum. "I just want to bring another sport to give more kids an outlet, and even adults, too. At the camp, there's been more adults than kids."

"It just goes to show how strong the football community can be, and the main goal behind it is to bring the game of American football to this side of the world," he added.

Bynum believes that Filipinos have what it takes to make it to the NFL, and he hopes that his camps will generate more interest among locals in the sport.

"I did it myself, and I'm Filipino, Filipino-American," he pointed out. "I was able to make it to the NFL. I was not the tallest guy. I'm 6-foot-1, that's tall for a Filipino but really, we look at basketball and how much Filipinos love basketball. It's tough to make it. We're not the tallest in football, but it's more skill than anything."