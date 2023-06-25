Gilas Pilipinas guard Vanessa De Jesus. FIBA photo.

MANILA -- Ahead of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Australia, Gilas Pilipinas guard Vanessa De Jesus was named as one of the players to watch, joining the top female players of other countries.

"There's no doubt that there is a real buzz around the addition of Duke's De Jesus for the Philippines but will she live up to the hype? Nobody is probably expecting her to put up Top Performer level displays, but in terms of this ranking, she is certainly a player capturing a lot of attention and someone who looks determined to give her country what they need," penned Paul Nilsen of FIBA, who ranked the Duke University guard at no. 10.

"The guard should really be a big plus when it comes to the Philippines playing more disciplined and she could form a nice one-two punch with Jack Animam who's returned," he added.

Some of the players who joined De Jesus on the list are Tess Madgen and Darcee Garbin of Australia, and Himawari Akaho and Maki Takada of Japan, all of whom belong to Group B with Gilas.

De Jesus will be making her debut with the national team when the Filipina ballers face Australia on June 26 at the State Sports Centre in Sydney.

The 5-foot-9 De Jesus first met the squad on June 19 when the whole squad arrived in Melbourne.



