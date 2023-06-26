3x3: Filipinas thrilled to test mettle vs. foreign teams

Filipina 3x3 star Kaye Pingol. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Filipina players recently got the opportunity to test their skills against top-tier competition when they competed in the 2023 Shinhan Bank SOL WKBL 3x3 Triple Jam in Seoul, South Korea over the weekend.

Uratex Dream stalwart Kaye Pingol teamed up with Tina Deacon and Discovery Perlas mainstay Allana Lim as they played as reinforcements for Singaporean club Jumpshot.

Also taking part were the Titans, composed of Katrina Guytingco, Camille Claro, Snow Penaranda, and Hazelle Yam.

"Sobrang grateful ko na maging part ng Jumpshot at magandang experience ito for us na makalaban yung top teams and elite players sa Asia," said Pingol.

Jumpshot crashed out of the group stages after losing to Japanese club Zoos and Korean teams BNK Sum and Hana Oneq in Pool D, but Pingol is grateful for the learnings she and her fellow Filipinos gained in the tilt.

"Teamwork and chemistry talaga is a big factor para sa isang team," she noted. "Di basta-basta yung kalaban dito and kita mo na ibang iba ang laro ng isang team pag kilala ninyo yung isa't isa. Iba yung flow ng laro nila at parang ang gaan lang at ang sayang panoorin."

Yam, for her part, called the competition an "eye-opening experience."

"We saw firsthand the gap between women’s basketball in the Philippines versus our opponents Japan and Korea," said Yam, as the Titans bowed to the Korean national team and eventual champions Toyota Antelopes in Pool C.

"While we’re upset about the outcome, in the end, I’m still grateful for the chance to play against Asia’s best teams. We hope to be back stronger and better," she added.

"It was a great opportunity to represent TITAN and build good relationships with the Korean basketball community. Not only was it a learning experience basketball wise but it was nice to network and tell people about TITAN and what we’ve been doing in the Philippines," said Guytingco, for her part.

Uratex Dream team owner Peachy Medina believes that the results notwithstanding, their participation in the international tilt is another sign that women's basketball in the Philippines is steadily making progress. She is especially proud that Pingol, Deacon and Lim were tapped as imports.

"It shows that slowly but surely, we are really making progress in the women's game," said Medina.

"This is where we want to be, participating in tournaments like this which provides the necessary experience and exposure for our players. When they get back, I know they will work harder knowing that the gap to bridge is quite great," she added. "And I hope that this environment in Korea is what we will see in the future for women's basketball in the Philippines."

Up next for Pingol and Uratex Dream is the Red Bull Half Court World Finals in Belgrade, Serbia from Sept. 16 to 17 where they will represent the Philippines in a 20-nation field.