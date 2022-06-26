Valorant: Team Secret falls short of qualifying to Masters - Copenhagen

Courtesy: Team Secret

MANILA - All-Filipino Valorant team Team Secret fall short of qualifying for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2- Masters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

This, after succumbing to Thailand's Xerxia in a heartbreaking 2-1 reverse-sweep at the lower bracket finals of the VCT - Asia-Pacific (APAC) Stage 2 Challengers held virtually, Sunday.

After Team Secret handily secured the Haven map through a 13-3 win, Xerxia went on to stop the Filipinos' rally in their map pick Ascent and Pinoy fave Icebox, 13-10, 13-8 to get the last slot for the Asia-Pacific the Copenhagen tilt.

The win could've completed a revenge arc after the Pinoys failed to qualify for the last Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland earlier this year.

Team Secret breezed through the first half of the upper bracket playoffs but sank to the brink of elimination after a 0-2 sweep by rivals Paper Rex of Singapore Saturday evening.

Team Secret last qualified for Masters in Berlin under the Bren Esports banner. However, they failed to attend due to travel documentation issues. Shortly after, they were traded into Team Secret.