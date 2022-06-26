UAAP: Jaja Maraguinot signs off from Ateneo

Ateneo setter Jaja Maraguinot has signed off from the Blue Eagles after UAAP Season 84. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University will not have its starting setter, Jaja Maraguinot, in the fold for UAAP Season 85.

The playmaker announced during the Blue Eagles' Fans Day on Saturday that she has opted not to return for her remaining seasons of eligibility with the team.

"I have decided to take a new path, to look for and take new opportunities, and to learn more outside of Ateneo. I could say that I am ready as Ateneo has prepared me for the past four years," the 21-year-old Maraguinot said.

"I am Jaja Maraguinot, jersey number six of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, now signing off," she added.

The younger sister of former Ateneo spiker Jhoana Maraguinot, Jaja played two full seasons with the Blue Eagles, initially serving as the back-up setter in Season 81.

She became the team's starter in Season 82 but the Blue Eagles only played two games in that tournament before it was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maraguinot went on to help Ateneo reach the Final 4 in Season 84, averaging 4.49 excellent sets per set, the fourth-best mark in the UAAP.

Aside from Maraguinot, also leaving the team is team captain and libero Dani Ravena.

Ateneo had an 8-6 win-loss record at the end of the UAAP Season 84 elimination round, and defeated Adamson University for the last spot in the Final 4. They went on to sweep University of Santo Tomas in the step-ladder before falling to De La Salle University.