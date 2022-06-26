TNT's Mikey Williams pulls up for a jump shot against Phoenix Super LPG in their PBA Philippine Cup game at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Mikey Williams exploded for 27 points as the TNT Tropang GIGA racked up a third consecutive win via a 87-72 rout of the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, Sunday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Williams, playing in only his second game of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup, showed that he is regaining the form that made him last season's Rookie of the Year, as he made 10 of 20 attempts while adding six rebounds and seven assists for the night.

The Tropang GIGA improved to 5-2 in the conference while handing the Fuel Masters a second straight defeat. Phoenix Super LPG fell to 2-4.