Yuka Saso of the Philippines plays a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club on April 16, 2021 in Kapolei, Hawaii. File photo. Christian Petersen, Getty Images/AFP



BETHESDA, Maryland - Yuka Saso will go into the final day of the Women's PGA Championship seven shots off the lead after carding a 1-over 73 in Saturday's penultimate round.

The 2021 U.S. Women's Open champion is tied for 12th at 1-under through three rounds at Congressional Country Club and is the highest placed Japanese player on the leaderboard.

Nasa Hataoka is tied for 35th at 2-over after shooting a 3-over 75, while 2019 Women's British Open champion Hinako Shibuno withdrew before the third round due to illness.

Overnight leader Chun In Gee of South Korea finished the day 8-under after carding a 3-over 75 and holds a three-stroke advantage over compatriot Choi Hye Jin and American Lexi Thompson.

A day after carding her best round of 70, Saso shot three birdies and five bogeys as she struggled off the tee and the green.

"The worst thing was that my tee shot was unsteady," she said. "I'm hitting the putts in the direction I want, but they're not going in that easily."

==Kyodo

FROM THE ARCHIVE