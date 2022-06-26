MANILA - The San Sebastian Lady Stags earned a share of second place in thrilling fashion, as they rallied from two sets down to outlast University of Perpetual Help, Sunday at the Paco Arena.

The Lady Stags recovered from a tough start and showed their composure in the fifth to hack out a 24-26, 26-28, 25-20, 25-20, 17-15 triumph.

They improved to 4-1 in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament, putting them in a tie for second along with the Arellano University Lady Chiefs.

A hit by Kat Santos off the Perpetual Help blockers put San Sebastian at match point, before an attack error by Hannah Suico allowed the Lady Stags to complete the victory in two hours and 21 minutes.

Reyann Cañete led San Sebastian with 25 points on 19 kills and five service aces, as the Lady Stags tallied a 61-49 lead in attacks and scored 14 points from the service line. Santos finished with 18 points, while three other San Sebastian players also reached double-digits.

One of them was Bianca Ordona, who came off the bench in the third set to provide a spark for the Lady Stags. She delivered 10 points, including three aces, and nine digs in the win.

San Sebastian committed 40 unforced errors in the match while the Lady Altas had 34 of their own.

Leading Perpetual Help was Mary Rhose Dapol, who had 18 points on 17 kills. Razel Aldea sustained an ankle sprain in the third set but still finished with 14 points, including six of the Lady Altas' 12 kill blocks.

Perpetual Help dropped to 2-3 in the season.