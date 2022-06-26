PBA: TNT looks forward to break as injuries pile up

Troy Rosario and JD Tungcab are among the TNT players dealing with injuries. PBA Images.

MANILA - The TNT Tropang GIGA are hoping to rack up more victories before getting a two-week break ahead of the playoffs of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup, where they will try to defend their title.

The Tropang GIGA are on track to secure a spot in the quarterfinals after overpowering Phoenix Super LPG, 87-72, to improve to 5-2 in the elimination round.

It's not all smooth-sailing for Chot Reyes' squad, however, as the veteran coach admitted that injuries are becoming a concern for them, especially with just four games left in their schedule.

"We've got just too many injuries at this point," he said.

Against Phoenix Super LPG, the Tropang GIGA were without Troy Rosario, Ryan Reyes, JD Tungcab, and Kib Montalbo, all of whom are dealing with various ailments. Rosario, Reyes, and Tungcab are all out with knee issues, while Montalbo is still recovering from a groin strain.

Both Rosario and Reyes are also dealing with "wear and tear," according to the TNT coach.

"He [Rosario] has pain and swelling in his right knee, and it seems there are bone spurs as well," Reyes revealed. "He got his MRI, and we're gonna get the results tomorrow. We're going to find out as well what the doctors are saying."

"We hope it's not as bad, but we gotta be prepared for the worst. Hindi naman ACL or anything," he added, noting that Rosario has been playing non-stop since last year's All-Filipino Cup. Aside from his duties with the PBA, Rosario has also been suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas.

"We're playing game after game here, so he's just feeling all of that wear and tear now," he added.

The Tropang Giga are thus looking forward to wrapping up their elimination round schedule, after which they will have some time before the quarterfinals. TNT will play NorthPort on June 29, TerraFirma on July 1, San Miguel Beer on July 7, and Barangay Ginebra on July 10.

"We have four games left, and we have to get as many wins as we can. And then we're going to get a two-week break, I think, while the other teams are still playing," said Reyes.

"We're going to get a break, and hopefully we can use that break to have our injured core recover," he added.