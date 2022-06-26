PBA 3x3: Unbeaten Sista punches q'finals ticket in Leg 6

The Sista Super Sealers celebrate after edging Meralco in Pool D. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Sista Super Sealers are assured of a spot in the knockout stage of Leg 6 after sweeping their Pool D assignments in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Saturday at the Robinsons Place Manila.

The Super Sealers whipped TerraFirma, 21-12, before nipping Meralco, 20-19, to emerge unbeaten after pool play.

Sista is one of four undefeated teams so far going to the final five games of the eliminations on Sunday.

With 2-0 records on top of Pool A are Leg 5 champion San Miguel Beer and Limitless App, and TNT Tropang Giga in Pool B at 1-0.

The Beermen downed Pioneer Pro Tibay and followed it up with a 21-18 victory over Barangay Ginebra, while the Appmasters also beat both teams, 17-12 against the Kings and 21-15 against Pioneer.

San Miguel and Limitless App already clinched berths in the quarterfinals following Barangay Ginebra's 12-10 win over Pioneer.

The Tropang Giga won their lone game so far against Purefoods, 14-12.

Meanwhile, Platinum Karaoke lords over Pool C after defeating Cavitex, 18-16, and then surviving a fiery Masters Sardines side, 21-20, for a similar 2-0 record.

The top two teams in each group will advance in the knockout stage and a shot for the P100,000 top purse up for grabs in the final leg of the conference prior to next week's grand finals.

