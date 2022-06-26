PBA 3x3: Purefoods holds off TNT to rule Leg 6

The Purefoods TJ Titans celebrate after winning Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference. PBA Images.

MANILA - Joseph Eriobu took charge to power the Purefoods TJ Titans to a 20-16 triumph against TNT in the final of Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Sunday at Robinsons Place Manila.

Eriobu exploded for 11 points in the championship game, making three of his attempts from long distance including five one-point field goals. His hot start fuelled Purefoods to an 11-4 lead that they would not relinquish.

TNT got within four points late, 16-12, off an Almond Vosotros two-pointer, but he missed his ensuing attempts to trim the deficit and Purefoods was able to hold on.

Marvin Hayes' layup with 30 seconds left made it 18-14, before Eriobu put the finishing touches on his masterful performance with his third two-pointer of the game.

Vosotros beat the buzzer with a twinner of his own but it didn't make an impact on the result, as the TJ Titans won a leg for the first time in the Third Conference.

It was also the first time they reached the podium since the third leg, when they settled for second place behind TNT. The Tropang GIGA had beaten Purefoods, 14-12, in the group phase but the TJ Titans got their revenge in the final.

Vosotros also finished with 11 points in a losing effort. TNT won three of the six legs in the Third Conference and finished as runners-up in the fifth and sixth legs.

Purefoods routed Platinum Karaoke, 21-15, in the quarterfinals then slipped past Leg 2 champions Meralco, 19-17, in the semis.

Meanwhile, TNT outlasted Cavitex, 21-16, then edged Limitless 18-16 in the semis to march to the championship game for the fourth leg in a row.

Meralco took home the P30,000 prize for the third placer after beating the Appmasters, 18-17.

The TJ Titans emerged P100,000 richer while TNT got the runners-up check worth P50,000.

The scores:

FINAL

Purefoods TJ Titans 20 - Eriobu 11, Mendoza 4, Bonsubre 3, Hayes 2.

TNT Tropang Giga 16 - Vosotros 11, De Leon 2, Flores 2, Exciminiano 1.

THIRD-PLACE GAME

Meralco Bolts 18 - Gonzaga 7, Maiquez 5, Batino 4, Española 2.

Limitless Appmasters 17 - Napoles 8, Salva 5, Arambulo 2, Camacho 2.