Gilas fends off Syria for 2nd win in FIBA U16 Women's Asian tilt

Kristan Yumul fired 33 points in Gilas Pilipinas' triumph against Syria. FIBA.basketball

The Gilas Pilipinas Under-16 Women's team got a superb performance from Kristan Yumul in a thrilling 92-86 win against Syria, Saturday night in Amman, Jordan.

Yumul exploded for 33 points, knocking down 12 of her 19 shots including nine three pointers, as Gilas improved to 2-0 in Division B of the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship 2022.

Gilas led by 11 points, 82-71, with under five minutes to go but had to weather a furious rally by Syria, who tied the game at 82 with 2:45 left off two charities by Simel Alahmar.

But Gabby Ramos scored on a putback on the other end to snatch the lead back for the Filipinas in the next possession, and also converted the bonus free throw after drawing a foul on Syria's Suzan Backour.

Yumul hit the biggest shot of the game with 1:16 left, stepping back for a three-pointer that made it 88-84 after Syria had made it a one-point game.

A layup by Kailah Oani off a Syria turnover and another bucket by Ramos sealed the deal for the Philippines.

Ramos, who had a massive 20-20 effort when Gilas routed Indonesia in their first game, picked up from where she left off with 21 points and 14 boards.

Naomi Panganiban had 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds as the Philippines shot 39.1% from the field and survived a 57-49 disadvantage on the boards.

Backour led Syria with 28 points and 13 boards.

Per FIBA, Yumul's 33 points were tied for the most in the history of the tournament, tying the mark by Chinese Taipei's Chen Tsai-Shin in 2009 when they played the Philippines.

The Filipinas, seeking promotion into Division A of FIBA Asia, are back in action at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday night.