France won all four of its games in Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League in Quezon City. Photo courtesy of Volleyball World.

MANILA - Reigning Olympic champions France completed a four-match sweep of the Quezon City leg of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), after a 25-16, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21 triumph against Germany on Sunday morning.

Earvin Ngapeth, who was rested in the previous match, had two blocks to finish with 18 points to go with team-high nine digs and four receptions as the French improved to a league-best 7-1 record.

Stephen Boyer, who also played big with 16 points and six digs, was happy to leave the Philippines with the victory despite the tough challenge the German posed in the third set.

"It's always good to win. It's not the good way but it's okay. We have to restart in the fourth set and the most important is the victory. We will rest and travel. Our next stop is our games in Japan and just continue to go on our way," said Boyer.

Boyer said that the French team had a good time playing in front of the Filipino fans, on what was his first visit to the country.

"For me, it is the first time that I discovered the Philippines. It's nice to play here in this gym. It's really great to play here," said Boyer.

The Quezon City leg is one part of the French journey for another shot at the Olympic gold in 2024, where Boyer's country is hosting the Paris Olympics.

Germany, for its part, lost for the fifth time in eight matches. Linus Weber led the Germans with 16 points, while Lukas Maase had three blocks to finish with eight points.

Despite the struggles in the Philippine leg where Germany paraded a young team, Weber appreciated the support from fans.

"What can I say, the best thing to do is playing good volleyball. Let's make a good show and if they like us, they enjoyed the show," said Weber.

After sitting out in last Saturday's straight-set win over Japan, Ngapeth went guns blazing in the opening set by scoring six points, and led the French in closing things out in the fourth set with seven points.