Filipinas leave it late in comeback win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Philippine women's national football team in action against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a FIFA international friendly. Photo courtesy of PWNFT.

Quinley Quezada and Katrina Guillou found the back of the net late as the Philippine women's national football team roared back to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2-1, in an international friendly on Sunday at the Matija Gubec Stadium in Krsko, Slovenia.

The Filipinas fell behind after 11 minutes, giving up an early goal to Selma Kapetanovic. Just seven minutes later, Alen Stajcic was forced into an early substitution after Ryley Bugay sustained a bloody cut following a collision with a Bosnia and Herzegovina player.

Jessica Miclat took her place in the midfield, but the Filipinas couldn't get a breakthrough in the first half despite applying pressure on the Bosnia and Herzegovina defense.

Quezada and Guillou came in at the half and both players proved crucial to the comeback, along with Sara Eggesvik who entered in the 76th minute for captain Tahnai Annis.

A short corner in the 85th minute led to Eggesvik swinging in a superb ball for Quezada, who rose to head in the ball past the reach of the Bosnia and Herzegovina 'keeper.

Five minutes later, Guillou curled in a left-footed strike off a fine pass by Eva Madarang to put the Filipinas ahead for the first time in the match.

It was the second win for the Filipinas against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a side ranked 10 places lower than them at 63rd in the world. Last Friday, the Philippines secured a 3-0 win in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Tara Shelton scoring early before Sarina Bolden's brace capped the triumph.

The friendly is part of the Filipinas' build-up to the AFF Women's Championship 2022. They earlier fell to Ireland, a team ranked 27th in the world, 1-0.