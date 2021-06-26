FIBA OQT: Dwight Ramos yet to recover from groin injury ahead of Gilas-Serbia

National basketball team coach Tab Baldwin revealed that guard Dwight Ramos has yet to heal fully from a groin injury and Gilas Pilipinas might force to sit Ramos out against Serbia.

The 6-foot-5 Gilas star sustained the injury during training in Pampanga causing him to miss the exhibition game against China.

Baldwin said there is no signs of improvement yet, with 3 days to go before the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Belgrade.

“Dwight is a major concern," Baldwin said in an interview on “The Chasedown."

“We are not seeing any improvement in the groin muscle. It’s been four days now since he got the injury and the trip doesn’t help. The travel and the plane ride doesn’t help muscle problems. We have to see in the next couple of days.”

Baldwin, Ramos and Gilas arrived in Belgrade Friday (Manila, time).

Ramos played a vital role in Gilas' stint at the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, Clark leg, averaging 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the tournament.

His absence will be a big blow to Gilas' chances against Serbia and the Dominican Republic.

“I’m guardedly pessimistic. There’s no point in making an assessment in something that could change overnight,” Baldwin said.

Meanwhile, Carl Tamayo is expected to train again, as he recovers steadily from a sprained ankle.

“Carl will probably go through training today and see if he can do some live stuff. He is hours away from getting back to be able to contribute,” Baldwin said.

Gilas will play Serbia on June 30 and Dominican Republic on July 1.

