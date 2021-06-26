AFC Champions League: Kaya Iloilo gets rude welcome from Thai club

Champions League action between Kaya FC-Iloilo and BG Pathum United. From the AFC Facebook page

Kaya FC-Iloilo had a rough start in its first appearance at the AFC Champions League after getting outclassed by local club BG Pathum United Saturday in Bangkok Saturday.

Diogo Santo and Teerasil Dangda each registered a brace to blow out Kaya 4-1.

Kaya's Marwin Angeles provided some consolation by scoring the first goal by any Filipino club in the ACL.

Angeles' 81st-minute strike stopped the bleeding for the visitors.

Kaya qualified for the AFC Champions League group stage by beating Shanghai Port 1-0 last month.

