Action between Creamline and F2 Logistics in the PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Images/File.

MANILA -- F2 Logistics, Cignal and Choco Mucho will enter the new conference of the Premier Volleyball League armed with new recruits.

The PVL Invitational Conference gets going on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan with a record 13 teams, including three newcomers and two foreign guest squads.

But reigning all-Filipino champions Creamline remains the standard, given their intact roster and championship experience. The Cool Smashers are in Pool A of the Invitational Conference along with Akari, Chery Tiggo, PLDT, and newcomer Gerflor.

In Pool B are Choco Mucho, Cignal HD, F2 Logistics, Farm Fresh, Foton, and Petro Gazz.

Coming off a third-place finish in the All-Filipino Conference, F2 Logistics tapped three members of the all-UAAP Season 85 team to beef up its already formidable roster.

The La Salle duo of Jolina Dela Cruz (first best outside spiker) and Mars Alba (best setter), along with Far Eastern U’s Jovelyn Fernandez (best opposite spiker) were signed by F2 Logistics during the break.

"I'm really excited to coach these girls again," said F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego. "Hopefully, they will be able to connect and gel with the other girls as soon as possible."

While Choco Mucho also retained its nucleus led by its triple-tower combo in Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Bea de Leon, they also added former UAAP Most Valuable Player Sisi Rondina into the mix.

The former University of Santo Tomas superstar has focused on beach volleyball in the past four years, but is expected to make an immediate impact for the Flying Titans.

"Sa pinapakita ngayon ni Sisi sa training namin, nakikita ko na malaki siyang tulong sa offense at floor defense namin. Malaking tulong din ang tapang at pagiging agresibo niya sa training," said Choco Mucho mentor Dante Alinsunurin.

The HD Spikers of Shaq Delos Santos, on the other hand, made two key signings, acquiring Ateneo de Manila University's Vanie Gandler and Army's Jovelyn Gonzaga, who took a break last conference.

Like Creamline, Petro Gazz kept the core that led the Angels to the All-Filipino Conference Finals with Korean Volleyball League-bound MJ Phillips and Remy Palma this conference ready to anchor the team’s title drive again.

Completing the Group B cast are newcomers Farm Fresh and Foton.

F2 Logistics and Farm Fresh usher in the new conference at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow with Petro Gazz and Cignal squaring off at 4 p.m.

Creamline and Chery Tiggo collide in the main dish at 6:30 p.m.

The top two teams from each pool will advance after the single round elims, thus making each set and game important and ensuring a no-holds-barred contest on each playing day.