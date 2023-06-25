MANILA -- The Philippine women's national volleyball team ended their 2023 AVC Women’s Challenge Cup campaign with a four-set victory over Uzbekistan on Sunday.

Scoring a 25-14, 13-25, 25-18, 25-18 win over the Uzbeks, the Pinays will be going home in seventh place out of the 11 competing teams.

Faith Nisperos led the Philippines with 17 points in the contest, and helping the former Atenean was Shaya Adorador, with the Foton Tornadoes team captain putting up 13 markers.

Aizo Maizo-Pontillas also put up 12 points, while Ezra Madrigal, who scored the game-winning point after the Uzbeks tried to come back in the fourth, contributed nine markers.

After a solid outing in the opening frame, the Filipinas suffered a second-set loss following an abysmal showing, resulting in both squads getting one set apiece.

The Pinays then gathered themselves and went on to win the last two sets allowing them to secure the seventh spot as a result of their third win in the tournament.

Their other two wins included a victory over Macau and a five-set thriller against India, while their losses were against hosts Indonesia, Australia, and Iran.