Troy Rosario of Blackwater dunks the ball against Phoenix Super LPG in their PBA on Tour preseason game at the Ynares Sports Arena on June 25, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Following a heartbreaking defeat to Barangay Ginebra, Blackwater hammered out a 92-90 bounce back victory against a hard-fighting Phoenix Super LPG in a PBA on Tour preseason game at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Troy Rosario did everything for the Bossing on Sunday night, scoring 10 of his 24 points in the first quarter while fending off a furious end game run by the Fuel Masters.

"We really just have to trust each other, kasi last game (against Ginebra) hindi namin nakuha yung panalo na gusto namin," he said referring to their 81-80 overtime defeat to the Gin Kings.

"Ngayon kahit anong mangyari kukunin namin ang panalo."

The game was initially tight between the two squads until the Bossing launched a 16-6 scoring blitz that buried the Fuel Masters to a 12-point deficit, 87-75, with under eight minutes to play.

But a 9-0 run by Phoenix Super LPG in the final four minutes allowed them to pull within two points, 92-90, with Sean Manganti knocking down two free throws with 50 seconds to go.

A missed layup by Ato Ular off a Blackwater timeout gave Phoenix Super LPG an opportunity to send the game into overtime, but Manganti missed a potential game-winning three-pointer as the Bossing escaped with the win.

Rashawn McCarthy and Mike Ayonayon had 13 points each for the Bossing.

The Fuel Masters got 18 markers from Manganti.

The scores:

BLACKWATER 92—Rosario 24, Casio 13, McCarthy 13, Ayonayon 13, Suerte 13, DiGregorio 9, Ular 7, Escoto 4, Banal 3, Amer 2, llagan 0, Publico 0.

PHOENIX 90—Manganti 18, Celda 15, Tio 15, Lalata 14, Mocon 8, Fetalvero 7, Camacho 7, Rangel 2, Atienza 0.

Quarters: 26-26, 46-43, 71-69, 92-90.