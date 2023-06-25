Jayson David score a clutch shot for Barangay Ginebra in their game against Rain or Shine in the PBA on Tour, June 25, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Jayson David came up with two clutch shots, including the go-ahead basket to win it for Barangay Ginebra, 108-107, over Rain or Shine in a PBA on Tour preseason game on Sunday.

David only had six points in the game, but his last four helped the Gin Kings complete the thrilling victory over the Elasto Painters at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

David first nailed a layup that trimmed the Gin Kings' deficit to one point, 107-106, with 28 seconds left. After Andrei Caracut missed a jumper on the other end, David drove for the game-winning layup with four seconds to go.

Nick Demusis had a chance to win the game for the Elasto Painters, but his jumper misfired at the buzzer as the Gin Kings completed a comeback from a 10-point deficit.

It was the second time in the preseason games where a depleted Ginebra squad hacked out a tight victory over an opposing team.

Von Pessumal topscored the Kings with 29 points, highlighted by four treys, to go with his eight rebounds.

Ginebra now has back-to-back wins in the preseason which includes their 81-80 escape over Blackwater.

Pessumal said they have proven that the team's "never say die" attitude lives on despite the absence of their biggest stars like Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson.

"We're just trying to get the same culture coach Tim Cone built in the regular season," said Pessumal. "Just because we're not being used a lot in the season doesn't mean we can't carry the same spirit that Scottie brings to the game."

Ginebra also got big game from Jeremiah Gray who had 19 points including the trey that pulled the Kings to within 104-107 with 1:39 remaining just before David came up with his heroics.

This ruined the balanced effort by the Elasto Painters, who had six players scoring in double figures.

Demusis and Gian Mamuyac had 16 points each for Rain or Shine, which also got 13 from Andrei Caracut and 12 from Rey Nambatac.

The scores:

GINEBRA 108—Pessumal 29, Gray 19, Pinto 14, Mariano 13, Aguilar R. 9, Salcedo 8, Onwubere 7, David 6, Dillinger 3, Gumaru 0, Aurin 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 107—Mamuyac 16, Demusis 16, Caracut 13, Nambatac 12, Santillan 11, Belga 10, Asistio 8, Borboran 8, Belo 5, Ildefonso 4, Clarito 4.

Quarters: 25-22, 47-46, 79-84, 108-107.

