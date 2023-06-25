Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions/File.

MANILA -- Fighting for the first time at 122 pounds, Jerwin Ancajas has returned to his winning ways.

This is after the Pinoy boxer scored a fifth-round stoppage over Colombian Wilner Soto at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sunday morning (Manila time).

Already dropping Soto in the fourth round, the former world champion sent a flurry of strong body shots towards the end of the fifth frame, forcing match official Charlie Fitch to stop the fight.

This also ended Ancajas' two-fight losing streak after dropping back-to-back matches against Fernando Martinez.

The former IBF junior bantamweight champion now moves up to a 34-3-2 win-loss-draw record alongside 23 KOs, while Soto dips to 22-13-0, this being his seventh straight defeat.