Eduard Folayang with his teammates as they open their new stable. Handout

LA TRINIDAD – Philippine mixed martial arts (MMA) icon Eduard “The Landslide” Folayang and his contemporaries’ newly-formed stable Lions Nation MMA aims to set up the future generation of Filipino fighters by giving them a topnotch platform to reach their potential.

Three months after Folayang, Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, Honorio “The Rock” Banario, and Joshua “Passion” Pacio rocked the local MMA scene by announcing their respective departures from famed MMA training ground Team Lakay, the prides of Benguet have decided to put up an organization that will benefit not only themselves but also those who will be next to succeed them.

“Napakahalaga ‘yung transition ko, having my own gym for us to train, napakahalaga ‘yun dahil I can be able to relay kung ano ang mga natutunan ko before, sa mga students, sa mga aspiring martial artists, and of course, ‘yun rin naman ang vision ng grupo,” Folayang said on Saturday.

“To inspire ‘yung iba pang mga martial artists para ma-inspire pa kung ano man ‘yung potential na nasa kanila. ‘Yun yun gusto namin. Habang nakaka-inspire tayo through fighting, and then we are able to see ano ang mga puwede natin ituro sa kanila habang andito tayo mismo, managing our own gym.”

The coming of Lions Nation MMA into reality coincided with the inauguration of Folayang’s Landslide Martial Arts Training Center, which shall serve as the home of the stable for now.

Folayang said having a permanent training ground in Benguet for the aspiring fighters of the Cordilleras and beyond will boost the sport’s growth in the Philippines.

“We decided to open this [gym] because we believe na maraming potential ang mga kababayan natin, hindi lang dito sa Benguet pero sa buong Cordillera. This will be an environment, a place for us to be part of unleashing [the] greatness in them,” the former ONE lightweight world champion said.

It can be recalled that after Folayang and Pacio left Team Lakay, the duo embarked on a gym-hopping journey in the United States last April to gather ideas as they were planning on charting what’s next for their careers.

Folayang and Pacio visited the Jackson Wink MMA Academy, Cyborg MMA, 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Oceanside, Kings MMA Anaheim, and Freddie Roach’s Wildcard Boxing Gym.

In the process, Folayang realized forming his own alliance and managing his own gym is the most sensible move he could make at this juncture of his veteran ring career.

“As the face of Philippine MMA, I am convinced that my legacy is to bring more leaders that will make a huge impact in the world of martial arts. Someday, I know we will all grow together as members of the Lions Nation MMA,” the 39-year-old Baguio City native said.

“Maganda ‘yung pagpunta namin sa US. Marami kaming natutunan. And siyempre, naisip ko na why not create na lang a place for us to have our own facility. Mas nai-aapply mo, you can be able to implement anong program ng training … Ang hirap if gusto mo agad ng change, [but] you’re just an athlete or member of that team.”

-- Collaboration is key --

Pacio meanwhile, highlighted the importance of collaboration within the stable, so everyone can bring out the best out of each other.

“From now on, it’s the start ng talagang ma-e-enjoy namin ang mga ginagawa namin. ‘Yung sharing, ‘yung openness, and pagiging open-minded, ‘yun ‘yung makakatulong,” the former ONE strawweight world champion shared.

“All minds nagta-trabaho para mas malaki, mas malawak pa ang ma-share na knowledge. I’m just excited to train.”

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu blue belter also noted how various gyms overseas approach the ground game with much emphasis on technique, something Pacio wants to relay to future proteges.

“I think ang isa sa pinakamalaking realizations sa US trip is ‘yung nag-stay kami sa Jackson Wink ng one month, kulang pa nga ‘yung one month, pero ‘yun lang, on how they approach the game, bawat technique sa defense side, ‘pag mate-takedown ka, may tatlo silang ‘bulletproof’, mayroon silang mga standard, three defenses,” he elaborated.

“Nakita ko rin sa mga athletes nila doon, open talaga, hindi lang sa Jackson Wink, they’re happy, they’re open, doon mo makikita na open sila for growth. ‘Yung mga amateur fighters nila doon nagmumukha nang professional.”

Folayang’s gym has two in-house coaches: BJJ black belt Gibran Langbayan, and striking coach Darinton “Don-Don” Colas.

Aside from the four superstars, featherweight contender Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly and rising star Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw also joined Lions Nation MMA, along with locals Estrada Donga-as, Denver Sogaben, Aaron Posawen, and Jahn Serbo.

Folayang deduced that Kelly and Pacatiw’s decisions to leave Team Lakay may have been mainly due to their trust in the new stable.

“They wanted to join, to learn from each other, marami rin kaming matututunan sa mga maghahandle sa ground game namin,” Folayang said.

“Hindi naman natin niyaya sila or pinush para sumama sa atin. They made their decision. Sa atin naman, we’re very happy because they trust us. Naniniwala sila na kapag sama-sama kami, malayo talaga ang mararating namin.”

There will be a lot more challenges for the Lions Nation MMA and the new headquarters to become the major player in the Philippine MMA scene. But Folayang is happy to finally hit the ground running.

“Every martial artist is a potential [star] that needs to be polished and served into the world. That’s one of the goals. ‘Yung ma-cater pa natin ‘yung mga pangangailangan sa martial arts hindi lang sa probinsya but even sa nation as a whole.”

