FIBA: Chemistry not a problem for De Jesus, Gilas Women

Members of the Gilas Women's team. FIBA.basketball

Gilas Pilipinas Women head coach Patrick Aquino is confident that the team’s week-long preparation In Melbourne with Vanessa De Jesus is enough for the squad’s chemistry to be spot-on come the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2023.

The Philippines is slated to open its campaign in the continental championship on Monday, June 26 against Australia, with De Jesus making her women’s senior national team debut.

The Duke University Blue Devils guard joined the nationals last June 18, a week after officially announcing her availability for Gilas Women.

The squad showed no signs of difficulties accommodating De Jesus, beating the Keilor Thunder, 93-72 last Monday before dominating the Casey Cavaliers, 93-48 on Thursday as part of the build-up for the meet.

“The team is ready. They’re going out there and competing,” Aquino said. “As for Vanessa, she and the rest of the new ones have gelled together swiftly.”

De Jesus’ first-time teammates spoke highly of her high basketball IQ, being a player who knows how to embrace her role and pick her spots inside the floor.

“Hindi siya mahirap kasama sa court. Madali siya nakapag-adjust sa laro namin, sa plays, at sa chemistry. Nandoon ‘yung how she handles the game. Magaling siya magdala ng bola, matalino,” forward Afril Bernardino said. "Masaya siya kasama."

"Okay siya, personality-wise and everything. High IQ talaga. And she's big for a guard, which is good," Jack Danielle Animam added.

Off the court, De Jesus has also joined her teammates’ countless TikTok sessions and bonding moments to fast-track the familiarity.

“I think off the court, chemistry is so important, for me, that’s always been a big thing, building relationships on and off the court, so I think I’ll do everything I can to hang out with them as much as I can, going out to eat, just talking, I think that will be a huge part,” De Jesus said.

Aside from De Jesus, Ateneo de Manila University’s Jhazmin Joson and University of the Philippines commit Louna Ozar will be making their seniors debut. Interestingly, De Jesus said she has personally known Joson for years now since both played in the AAU before their collegiate careers.

Before joining Gilas Women, De Jesus reviewed Gilas Women’s matches extensively to have a better idea how they run Aquino’s system.

“I can definitely see [the team] to do a lot of ball screen games, and also they like to play fast and they’re a tough, hard-nosed team which is something I like,” De Jesus pointed out.

“In practice, just learning my teammates, how they play, what spots they like, that’s something I pride myself about is being able to understand my teammates as a point guard and how to help them be the best they can.”

On the court, the incoming senior also said her natural leadership would speed up the process of knowing the Gilas Women system, being the natural playmaker she is.

“Being a point guard, I understand how important it is to be a great leader, because it starts at the top and it trickles down,” De Jesus said.

“[The experience] can help me grow as a leader, such as being more vocal, building a relationship with your teammates, and understanding that different teams require different things, and I hope these experiences help me learn what I need, who I need to be for the team to just help us achieve what we want to achieve.”

After their clash against the Opals on Monday, Aquino, De Jesus, and co. will play Tokyo Olympic silver medalists Japan on June 27, and Chinese Taipei on June 28.

RELATED VIDEO