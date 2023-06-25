Beach volleyball veteran Ranran Abdilla won a second straight BVR on Tour crown with Rancel Varga. BVR Photo

MANILA -- Harbor Pilot's Ranran Abdilla and Rancel Varga ran away with a second straight Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour men's championship after completing a perfect Sipalay City leg campaign Sunday at the Poblacion Beach.

Abdilla and Varga topped Toto de Pedro and Eljhay Ronquillo of Abanse Negrense, 21-15, 21-11, to log an untouchable 5-0 record without dropping a set.

Grass to Bone's Honey Grace Cordero and Roma Joy Doromal also went undefeated in five women's matches after fending off Abanse Negrense's Bea Tan and Jennifer Cosas, 21-15, 21-17, in the finale.

Following up their Candon City conquest, Abdilla and Varga beat Ateneo's Amil Pacinio and Jian Salarzon, 21-12, 21-10, in the semifinals, right after pulling off a 21-10, 21-6 romp of Allaine Tejares and John Carl Araneta of D'Prints, in the quarterfinals.

The 6-foot-4 Abdilla now has six BVR on Tour titles on his belt, while Varga took home his fourth gold.

De Pedro and Ronquillo subdued Beach Volleyball Manila's AJ Pareja and Vincent Nadera, 21-15, 21-14, in the other half of the Final Four.

It was Cordero and Doromal's first-ever BVR on Tour championship. Cordero, the UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year from NU, placed second with her partner Bianca for Bacolod in last week's Candon City leg.

Doromal, on the other hand, missed the semifinals with Cherilyn Sindayen as her partner.

Cordero and Doromal rallied from a set down to beat UNO-R's Gelimae Villanueva and Kyla Gallego, 16-21, 21-15, 15-5, in the semifinals, right after repulsing DLSU's Matet Espina and Maicah Larroza, 21-16, 21-16, in the quarters.

Tan and Cosas, who placed third in Candon City, outlasted Preska's Lizares and MJ Ebro, 21-17, 21-23, 15-8, in the other semifinals.

Villanueva and Gallego finished third in the women's side, while Pacinio and Salarzon reached the men's podium, surpassing their fourth place in Candon City.