Wild Rift Esports

MANILA - RRQ Philippines on Saturday entered the playoffs of the League of Legends Wild Rift Icons Global Championship 2022 at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre in Singapore after a clean 2-0 sweep of Japan's Sengoku Gaming.

It took two clean games for the Filipinos to wipe the Japanese squad off the tournament, allowing them to place 2nd in the group stages behind Taiwan's J Team.

After a decisive victory that saw RRQ demolish Sengoku with 16 kills to 2 in Game 1, they followed that up with another blowout in Game 2 to enter the playoffs.

As one of the play-in teams and the lone Filipino contender in the Wild Rift global stage, RRQ Philippines continued their path as one of the tournament's dark horses.

They await their contender in the playoffs set from July 1 to 9 in Singapore.