PBA: NLEX manhandles Meralco in highly physical clash

NLEX muscled its way to a 90-75 victory over Meralco in their highly physical match in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday.

Don Trollano took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 19 points in that crucial stretch to tow the Road Warriors past the Bolts.

Trollano led the way with 19 points as the team improved to 3-2.

Trollano felt he needed to step up after seeing some of his teammates getting hurt.

"Wala si Kevin (Alas) sa loob kaya I think ako na magte-take over. Si Calvin (Oftana) nagka-cramps na siya noon kaya ako na lang talaga eh," he said during the post-game press conference.

Coaches Yeng Guiao and Norman Black got into a verbal joust in the payoff period after Meralco's Cliff Hodge was slapped with a flagrant foul for a hit on Alas.

Both Guiao and Black were each assessed a technical.

"It got really physical, I felt hindi necessary yung hit na 'yun. Nakamask na nga si Kevin dahil may bali yung ilong pero parang sinadya ni Cliff Hodge, so cheap shot 'yun," said Guiao.

"But the emotions with coach Norman, he knows me and I know he's been able to tolerate some of my antics. After the game that's all over, pinagpapasensyahan lang niya talaga ako," he added.

"Buti na lang nandyan si Don, tinake-over niya talaga yung laro. Wala tayong magagawa, pinatabi namin si Kevin at Calvin."

JR Quinahan scored 16 for NLEX, which also got 15 from Justin Chua and 14 from Alas.

Chris Newsome scored 17 points for Meralco. They are now tied NLEX with a 3-2 slate.

The scores:

NLEX 90 – Trollano 19, Quinahan 16, Chua 15, Alas 14, Oftana 12, Rosales 5, Miranda 4, Ighalo 3, Soyud 2, Paniamogan 0, Semerad 0.

Meralco 75 – Newsome 17, Hugnatan 10, Black 9, Hodge 7, Caram 7, Maliksi 7, Jose 6, Banchero 5, Quinto 4, Pasaol 3, Belo 0, Baclao 0.

Quarters: 23-25; 47-42; 65-58; 90-75.