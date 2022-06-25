PBA: Blackwater demolishes Terrafirma in 37-point rout

Blackwater tallied its biggest win yet with a 107-70 blowout of Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center-Antipolo on Saturday.

The Bossing mounted a relentless 36-20 assault against the Dyip in the second quarter and never looked back.

At least 6 Blackwater players dished out double-digit figures to help their team secure a share of second spot with San Miguel Beer with a 3-1 slate.

Rookie Ato Ular scored 16, while Jvee Casio had 14 markers. Yousef Taha tallied 12 points and the trio of Mark Dyke, Barkley Ebona and James Sena scored 11 each.

But Blackwater coach Angel Vanguardia said it's too early to celebrate.

"We can't celebrate too much because we know that every team has the capability to beat each other," said Vanguardia, whose team is recovering from an infamous 29-game slump.

Joshua Munzon led the Dyip with 17 points. Terrafirma, which missed the services of Isaac Go, Ed Daquioag and Bonbon Batiller due to injuries, absorbed its 5th defeat.

The scores:

Blackwater 107 - Ular 16, Casio 14, Taha 12, Dyke 11, Ebona 11, Sena 11, Publico 7, Ayonayon 5, Amer 5, Suerte 5, Melton 4, Escoto 4, McCarthy 2.

Terrafirma 70 - Munzon 17, Gabayni 12, Tiongson 10, Camson 10, Gomez de Liano 9, Ramos 6, Cahilig 4, Calvo 2, Grospe 0, Tumalip 0, Enriquez 0, Mina 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 18-18, 54-38, 76-54, 107-70