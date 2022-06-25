NCAA Volleyball: Arellano U claims solo 2nd after win vs JRU

Arellano University dropped the second set before closing out Jose Rizal University in the NCAA Season 97 women’s volleyball tournament at Paco Arena on Saturday.

The Lady Chiefs had it 25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19 against the Lady Bombers to improve to solo second place with a 4-1 record.

Princess Bello paced Arellano U with 23 points on 21 attacks and 2 aces.

The Lady Chiefs are now just behind unbeaten College of Saint Benilde (4-0). The Lady Bombers, meanwhile, dropped to 2-3.

In the other game, Lyceum of the Philippines University bounced back with a 4-set victory over Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

Johna Dolorito led the Lady Pirates' attack in their 25-14, 25-22, 28-30, 25-12 win over Letran.

Dolorito finished with 18 points on 16 attacks, while Zonxi Dahab has 18 markers for Lyceum.

The Lady Pirates improved to 3-2, while Letran continued its free fall to 1-4.