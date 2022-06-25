Retired multi-titled coach Joe Lipa has been tapped by Ballout Hoops to become the commissioner of its inaugural Open League Luzon Challenge tentatively set August 13.

A champion coach of the 1986 University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons team – who also won multiple championships as mentor of various teams in the PBL such as ESQ Marketing and Philips Sardines – Lipa also coached the Philippine men’s basketball team several times, leading the all-amateur squad to a bronze medal finish in the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul, South Korea.

Several times, he led the Philippine quintet to a SEA Games gold medal – in the 1987 edition in Jakarta and 1995 in Chiang Mai.

In the PBA, Lipa aso coached Manila Beer and Shell. His last coaching involvement was at Kia during its early years in the pro league where it served as team consultant to playing coach Manny Pacquiao and interim mentor Chris Gavina.

But Lipa had also previously served as commissioner of major collegiate leagues in the country, including the Philippine Collegiate Champions League, the UAAP and Filoil Flying V Preseason Collegiate tournament.

A fledgling league that opened the doors to players from all walks of life in Luzon, Ballout Hoops previously started providing platforms for kids as 10 years old and below, but has now ventured to creating a men’s tournament to accommodate players throughout the island.

Just recently, Ballout Hoops and Lipa agreed to run the inaugural season of the Open League Luzon Challenge. Venue of the event will be announced soon.

On hand to witness Lipa’s signing were Coach Jay Salvador, co-founder of World Hoops Clinic and Ballout director, Coach Jayvee Villena, basketball program head of General Trias Cavite and Head of Ballout Gen Tri and Cris Bautista, commissioner of the recent VisMin Super Cup, and founder of Ballout Hoops Challenge and Regalado Lopez, league executive of Ballout Hoops Challenge.