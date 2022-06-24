Mark Anthony Barriga will attempt to pull off an upset when he challenges Puerto Rico's Jonathan "La Bomba" Gonzalez for the WBO junior flyweight title in Kissimmee, Florida Saturday (Manila time).

The former Olympian is hoping to complete his comeback trail by conquering the crafty Puerto Rican who carries more ring experience in the pro level.

Barriga easily made the junior flyweight limit at 106.4 pounds during their weigh-in on the eve of the bout.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, had to make two attempts before making weight at 107.6 pounds.

Barriga also voiced out his suspicion over Gonzalez's weigh-in result after the latter was reportedly aided by his father to make the 108-pound limit.

"Naghubad na lahat at tinakpan siya ng tabing, tapos 'yung tatay niya hinawakan siya dito (under his arm), para gumaang (sa timbangan)," said the Filipino in his Facebook video.

But the bout will push through.

"Sige lang, ganun lang talaga. All good in the hood, sana bigyan tayo ng magandang kondisyon sa laban bukas. Thank you guys sa lahat ng suporta ninyo," Barriga told his fans.

It will be his second attempt to win a title since his IBF minimum title clash with Carlos Licona three years ago. He lost via a controversial split decision in that bout.

Barriga holds a record of 11 wins with 1 defeat while Gonzalez has a record of 25-3-1 (1 NC).